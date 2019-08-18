Macy's offers the Tribeca Storage Queen Platform Bed in Grey or Brown for $499 plus $99 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- no boxspring required
- 2 drawers
- 13 slats
- 4 support legs
Macy's discounts a selection of Lacoste Legend Supima Cotton Towels in several colors, with prices starting from $5.99, in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, orders of $48 or more qualify for free shipping.) That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago (The bath towels are now tied with the best we've seen), and the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price in limited options, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Washcloth for $5.99 (low by $2)
- Hand Towel for $9.99 (low by $2)
- Bath Towel for $12.99 (low by $1)
- Tub Mat for $19.99 (low by $15)
- Bath Sheet for $27.99 (low by $12)
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at
$4.75. $4.88 With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Amazon offers the Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver for $7.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- tilts forward to drain excess water
Home Depot offers the Kohler Wellworth Classic Single Flush Round Toilet for $119. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 1.28 GPF
- includes installation hardware
- standard height seating
- Model: K-11464-0
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
