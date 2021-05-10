Tribeca 3-Piece Queen Storage Bedroom Furniture Set for $1,099

It's $798 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $101 for drop-off, $126 for putting in your room-of-choice, and $161 white glove delivery including setup. Shipping may vary by ZIP code.
- Includes queen storage bed w/ 2 drawers, nightstand, and dresser.
Save up to 50% off over 290 items including furniture, decor, bedding, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Alfred Leather Sofa for $1,799 ($500 off).
It's $1,874 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Toronto Brown (pictured) or Toronto Dove.
- Shipping adds $260 for drop-off, $261 for delivery to your room-of-choice, and $261 for white glove delivery. (Obviously white glove delivery is the best value.) Shipping may vary by ZIP code.
- White glove delivery includes full assembly in your room of choice, with vacuuming and removal of all packing materials afterwards.
- sections can be combined in multiple configurations to personalize the shape
Discounted headboards, bed frames, coffee and end tables, dining chairs, dressers, and much more are included in this selection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid any applicable shipping charges for oversized items.
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Edmund Distressed Walnut Dining Table for $374.50 (half off).
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on over 1,700 pairs for the whole family, with women's shoes starting from $12, and men's shoes from $13. It includes brands such as DKNY, Esprit, Guess, Timberland, adidas, New Balance, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured are the Deer Stags Men's Ward Comfort Cushioned Slides for $12.50 (low by $17).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
