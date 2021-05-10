Tribeca 3-Piece Queen Storage Bedroom Furniture Set for $1,099
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tribeca 3-Piece Queen Storage Bedroom Furniture Set
$1,099 $1,897
$101 shipping

It's $798 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Shipping adds $101 for drop-off, $126 for putting in your room-of-choice, and $161 white glove delivery including setup. Shipping may vary by ZIP code.
  • Includes queen storage bed w/ 2 drawers, nightstand, and dresser.
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
