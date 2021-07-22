Treva Clip Breeze Personal Fan for $9

Coupon code "DNEWS395721" cuts it to the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uses one AA battery (not included).
- works with any thickness of laptop, tablet, or cellphone
Save on outdoor power tools (trimmers, pressure washers, blowers, etc), regular power tools (drills, reciprocating saws, etc.), and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
Apply coupon code "TK50%OFF" to save $37 off the list price. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- 7.87" pedal
- lightweight aluminum shaft
- flexible lever
- Model: GSW1A
With already up to 97% off on over 15,300 items across clothing and shoes for the whole family, decor, electronics, jewelry, and more, save an extra 25% off now. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Prices are as marked for most items.
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in White, Cobalt, or Iris.
- BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free
- keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 24 hours
Apply coupon code "DNEWS1247621" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective cover, keyboard, pencil clip, and stand
- Bluetooth 3.0
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS194721" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- 40" webbed belt
- measures 11.5" x 3" x 4.5"
- 1 rear zippered compartments
- 2 front zippered compartments
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS684621" and save $13 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- collapsible to the size of an unspecified book
Sign In or Register