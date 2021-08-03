Traveler's Choice Ultimate 5-Piece Wheeled Luggage Set for $100

That's $137 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured)
- sold by thebargainexpert via eBay
- 28" expandable rolling upright
- 24" expandable rolling upright
- 20" expandable rolling upright
- 15" tote bag
- 42" garment sleeve
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Some travel restrictions easing, so it's a good time to take advantage of savings on luggage, backpacks, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Delsey Executive 19" 2-Wheel Mobile Office Suitcase for $109.99 (low by $20).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the High Sierra Swerve Pro Backpack for $39.99 (low by $3).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
