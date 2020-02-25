Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom Rack
Traveler's Choice Riverside 29" Hardside Spinner Suitcase
$52 $300
$11 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $113. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • available in Dark Green
  • TSA lock
  • telescopic top handle
  • interior zip compartments, zip pockets, and garment straps
1 comment
ecarp
sold out
24 min ago