Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Traditional Oriental Medallion Area Rug
from $14
free shipping

That's a savings of up to $371. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • 2x3-foot for $13.99
  • 2x7-foot for $27.99
  • 4x6-foot for $32.99
  • 5x8-foot for $56.99
  • 8x11-foot for $99.99
  • 9x12-foot for $168.99
Features
  • several colors available (Black pictured)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Rugs eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register