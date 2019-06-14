New
Ends Today
Meh · 48 mins ago
$20 $78
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Device 8-Pack in Multicolor or Black/Grey for $20 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Features
- stick onto stuff you don't want to lose so that you can track it with your phone
- 90dB ringer
- flashing LED lights
- Alexa compatibility
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acurite Wireless Weather Station
$31 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the AcuRite Wireless Weather Station for $30.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Target offer it for the same price
- It requires five AA batteries (not included)
Features
- self-calibrating technology to provide 12- to 24-hour forecasts
- large LCD screen with high/low reading
- atomic clock
- calendar
Amazon · 1 wk ago
First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit
$14 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit for $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally, although most retailers charge $18 or more. Buy Now
Features
- listed under the EPA Radon Gas Measurement Proficiency Program
- includes test materials and lab fees (NJ excluded)
- results are emailed within 72 hours of lab receipt
- Model: RD1
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation
$37 $49
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation in White for $37.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 10 brightness settings
- tap-to-snooze alarm clock
- Model: HF3500/60
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector
$179 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector for $179 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same, also with free shipping). That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, though most charge $193 or more. (For further comparison, we saw it for $35 less in our March mention). Buy Now
Features
- LCD display
- gives short term and long term averages
- continuous monitoring
