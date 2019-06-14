New
TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Device 8-Pack
$20 $78
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Device 8-Pack in Multicolor or Black/Grey for $20 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Features
  • stick onto stuff you don't want to lose so that you can track it with your phone
  • 90dB ringer
  • flashing LED lights
  • Alexa compatibility
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
