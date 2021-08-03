Tracfone Prepaid Wireless Smartphone SIM Kit + 3GB Data Plan for $30
eBay · 22 mins ago
Tracfone Prepaid Wireless Smartphone SIM Kit + 3GB Data Plan
$30 $125
free shipping

That's a $2 drop from our April mention, $95 off, and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
  • 1,200 minute / 1,200 text / 3GB data phone plan in AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon options
