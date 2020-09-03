New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Tracfone Moto e5 Phone for Tracfone w/ 1 Year of Service with 1,500 mins/1,500 Text/1,500MB
$40 $52
free shipping

That's a low by $12 without the minutes, texts, and data, or the wireless earpods. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
Features
  • Wireless earpods included
  • 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • 5.7" touchscreen LCD
  • 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front facing camera
  • Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Tracfone
Android
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register