Tracfone LG Solo 16GB Android Smartphone + 1 Year of Service w/ 1,500 Minutes/1,500 Text/1,500MB for $60

You'd pay the same price without the plan at Target. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- In several colors (Ombre Marble pictured).
- 1.8 GHz octa-core processor
- 5.7" HD display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3,000 mAh non-removable battery
- 8.0 MP rear camera
- 5MP Front-facing camera with front flash light
- Android OS
- includes 1-year of service with 1,500 minutes, 1,500 text, and 1,500MB of data, case, and car charger
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's $599 off list price and just $20 more than our mention of a unlocked refurb from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Midnight Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
- 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen w/ Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 10
- Model: SMG960UZKATMB
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
