TracFone · 11 hrs ago
From $80
free shipping
Choose from
9 7 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
Tips
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
Details
Comments
-
Published 11 hr ago
Verified 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Calm · 5 days ago
Calm "Calm Together" Content
free
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
Tips
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
Features
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Tracfone Smartphones and Hotspots at Amazon
Up to 44% off
free shipping
Shop select devices from 20% off. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the TracFone LG Premier Pro Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $49.99 (low by $20).
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Phone Deals at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $1,000
free shipping
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
