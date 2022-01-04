Choose from 9 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Shop select devices from 20% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TracFone LG Premier Pro Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $49.99 (low by $20).
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
Get select iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more for free when you open a new line on an Unlimited plan. (Plans start at $45 per month for 30 months, or $60 per month for 24 months.) Shop Now at Verizon
- You'll get the balance of the phone back in monthly bill credits. (The exact nature of this depends on your payment plan.)
- Not looking for a new phone? Click here to get a $500 Verizon gift card for switching your phone to a Verizon Unlimited plan. (The gift card will be sent in eight weeks. Line must remain active for 45 days. $500 charge back if service cancelled w/in 12 mos or eligibility requirements are no longer met.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW Smartphone for Verizon for free ($700 off).
Sign In or Register