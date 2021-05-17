Toys, Grooming, and More at Chewy: buy 3, get 4th free

Treat your furry, feathered, or finned friends with savings on new toys, grooming tools, treats, beds, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Add four eligible items to your cart; the least-expensive item will be discounted during checkout.
- Shipping adds a flat $4.95, although orders of $49 or more ship free.
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Shop a selection of discounted tanks in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Aqueon Standard 40-Gallon Breeder Tank for $50 ($50 off).
- These items are for pickup only, and availability varies by location.
That's half price! Buy Now at Petco
- Availability varies by ZIP.
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
That's $6 under our mention from last July, $8 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- quiet and replaceable pump
- carbon filter
- Model: 193238
Personalize a memorial stone or urn stone to honor your unforgettable companion. (Select options receive an extra 15% off at checkout.) Shop Now at Chewy
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Kay Berry In Memory of a Faithful Friend Personalized Urn for $59.99 ($40 off)
Save extra on select products for dogs, cats, and fish when you spend $50 or more. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Chewy
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
There's BOGO offers, free gift cards, or up to 30% off bowls and feeders, beds, cat condos, dog crates, cleaning and waste management in this sale. Shop Now at Chewy
- Buy three, Get one free on select items
- Up to 30% off select items
- Free eGift Card with purchase of premium beds, furniture, and crates
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
