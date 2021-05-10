Toys, Grooming, and More at Chewy: Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd

Save on thousands of items for all your pets, including treats and toys from $2, water treatments from $3, grooming from $3, and food bowls from 81 cents. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds a flat $4.95, but orders over $49 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Frisco Plush Squeaking Cow Dog Toy for $10.47 for two ($5.24 each and $3 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock on April 11th but can be ordered now.
- The 16ft. version is available for $9.22.
Select "One-time purchase" to make this the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- stain and odor remover
- natural repellent
- Model: P-5558
Personalize a memorial stone or urn stone to honor your unforgettable companion. (Select options receive an extra 15% off at checkout.) Shop Now at Chewy
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Kay Berry In Memory of a Faithful Friend Personalized Urn for $59.99 ($40 off)
Save on food, toys, collars, leashes, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more snag free shipping.
- Eligible items are marked.
There's BOGO offers, free gift cards, or up to 30% off bowls and feeders, beds, cat condos, dog crates, cleaning and waste management in this sale. Shop Now at Chewy
- Buy three, Get one free on select items
- Up to 30% off select items
- Free eGift Card with purchase of premium beds, furniture, and crates
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Get an extra 20% off this pet bed at checkout, dropping the price for Medium to $51 ($19 off), Large to $69 ($17 off), and Extra Large to $82 ($28 off). Buy Now at Chewy
- 20% off discount available in Gray only.
- Faux suede removable cover
- Memory foam and durable support foam
