That's a savings of $39 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- In several colors (Red pictured)
Shop flush mount lighting, outdoor lighting, ceiling fans, chandeliers, vanity lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Hunter Hollister 70" Noble Bronze LED Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ Remote for $255 (a low by $195).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Prime members apply coupon code "IC8Y7R8I" to save a total of $15, making this the lowest price we've seen by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 7.8" Silver at this price.
- The 15.7" options drop to $15.62 with the same code for Prime members.
- The 23.6" options drop to $20.66 with the same code for Prime members.
- dimmable
- 2,700K warm white
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Coupon code ""SCR" saves you $6. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors (Warm White pictured).
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Runs on 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- 2 color modes
That's a savings of $45 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 3-in-1 cable organizer
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Bluetooth
- 2 sonic vibration modes
- 2 minute timer
- Includes 2 AAA batteries and 1 travel case
That's a savings of $175 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- I-J color rating
- I3 diamond clarity
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- interchangeable decorative figure
Sign In or Register