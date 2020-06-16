New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Touch Free Automatic Soap / Sanitizer Dispenser
$17 $40
$2 shipping

It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • It uses four AAA batteries (not included).
Features
  • motion activation
  • pop-up lid
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register