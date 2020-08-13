New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 40 mins ago
$15 $40
$2 shipping
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $2.49, but orders of 3 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- clear window shows fill level
- infrared sensor
- pop-up lid
- requires 4 AAA batteries
- lights up and chimes
- motion activated
- includes a bottle of hand sanitizer
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 21 hr
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
