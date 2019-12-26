Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Totes Women's Ruby Waterproof Double Zip Winter Boots
$15 $65
pickup at Walmart

That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find for any pair of Totes women's boots. It's also a great price for name brand snow and cold-weather boots in general. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • available in Black in medium and wide width sizes from 6 to 11
