That's a savings of at least $5 off list. Apply coupon code "B3QLG" to unlock free shipping, which saves a further $9.99. Buy Now at Blair
Save 50% off the list price. Apply code "B3QLG" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at Blair
- Available in several colors (Mediterranean Blue pictured) and in sizes S to XL at this price.
- 2XL and 3XL drop to $29.99.
Save on over 800 women's puffer, quilted, and parka jackets. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Sebby Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket for $40 (a low by $4).
It's $109 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Shady Blue or Asphalt Grey Pine Float Print (sizes are limited).
That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (New Taupe Green Matte pictured).
It's $18 cheaper than the best we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Marmot
- It's available in large sizes only at this price in Grey/Navy.
- You'd pay $15 more to get it in Black or Fig, but there are more sizes available and it's still a low.
Save $10 off the list price and apply code "B3QLG" to bag free shipping. Shop Now at Blair
- Available in several colors (Bark pictured).
Save $20 off the list price. Plus, apply code "B3QLG" and bag free shipping. Buy Now at Blair
- Available at this price in sizes S to XL.
- 2XL and 3XL drop to $53.99.
Deals start from just $2.97, once you use coupon code "B3QLG" to bag free shipping. Shop Now at Blair
Sign In or Register