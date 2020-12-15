Blair · 1 hr ago
Totes Men's Packable Puffer Jacket
$24 $40
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B3QLZ" to get this deal. That's $16 off and a great price on a men's puffer jacket. Buy Now at Blair

  • Available in many colors (Blue pictured).
  • Sizes 2XL and up are $29.99 after code.
  • Code "B3QLZ"
  • Expires 12/18/2020
Men's
