For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
- designed for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: 25564-W2BLK
Amazer via Amazon offers the Amazer Scrub Brush 2-Pack in Green for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $2. Buy Now
- ergonomically shaped handle
- extra-tough fibers
- This item is part of Amazon's "add-on" program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more. However, Prime members can skip this requirement by placing the order to arrive on their scheduled Amazon Day.
- works up to 6 months indoors
- child-resistant
Amazon offers the Ettore 8" All-Purpose Squeegee for $4.33 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and $6 less than most other stores charge. Buy Now
- high impact plastic handle
- aluminum channel
- streak-free rubber blade
- Model: 17008
Amazon offers the Ettore Progrip Squeegee and Washer Window Cleaning Kit for $17.17 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot matches this price with store pickup.) That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- includes 12" squeegee and 10" microfiber washer
- can attach to compatible extension pole (sold separately)
- Model: 65000
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
JCPenney offers the EuroFlex Monster Mop Hot & Cold Floor Cleaner for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- automatic pad moisture control
- 360° swivel handle
- cleans up to 1000 sq. ft. with 2-oz. of water
- 2 washable microfiber pads, 10 disposable pads, parking pad, filling cup and 20' detachable cord
- Model: H-MC1
Amazon offers the Dawn Ultra 19.4-oz. Original Liquid Dish Soap 4-Pack with Dawn Non-Scratch Sponge 2-Pack for $14.56. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $13.83. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
