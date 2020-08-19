New
Totem for PC or Mac
free

Treat yourself to this eerie and mysterious quick little game and save $5 off the list price in the process. Shop Now

Tips
  • Per the developer's notes, the Mac version may be tempermental. Higher-end PC specs may also be needed to run the game.
Features
  • translate for and converse with 3 unique unidentified entities that have suddenly appeared on Earth
  • branching dialogue
  • over 2 hours of gameplay
Details
