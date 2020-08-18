It's $20 less than buying directly from Total Wireless. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 5.45" HD+ display
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB internal memory
It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find today by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- Model: LMV450PM
That's the lowest price we could find by $388, and the best we've seen. (We saw it for $100 more in our mention from four days ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Exclusive to Prime members.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6" 2880 x1440 QHD OLED display
- 16 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Alexa built-in
- Model: LMV350ULM.AAMZBK
That's $57 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- This is an overstock phone that may have slight marks or scuffs but is otherwise in excellent condition. A charger and cable is included, but a SIM card (generally available from the carrier for free) is not.
- Sold by Mistyelectronics via eBay with a 30-day return policy.
- 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ FullVision display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 2.8GHz octa-core CPU
- dual 16MP rear cameras and a front-facing 8MP camera
- Google Lens, Google Assistant, and LG ThinQ AI
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: LGG710PM
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $275 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by the authorized Garmin dealer GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- WiFi enabled
- 16GB memory
- 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
- Model: 010-01688-00
- UPC: 753759172015
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Most stores charge over $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
While Amazon charges $3 more, you'd pay $270 or more for a refurbished model elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's on backorder until August 21, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh (75Hz)
- HDMI, DisplayPort & Mini DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 32QK500-C
It's the lowest price we could find by $5 although most retailers charge at least $33 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 HD display
- 60Hz
- detachable base
- HDMI port
- Model: 27BK400H-B
