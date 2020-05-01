Open Offer in New Tab
Total War: Shogun 2 for PC / Mac / Linux
Free

This is the first time this enormous strategy game has been free; you'd pay $27 anywhere else. Shop Now at Steam

  • Expires 5/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
3 comments
duckeedoug
Same for me. It shows free in the SHOGUN 2 list but when added to the cart it comes up at $30. Same results via the browser and the Windows Steam software
5 min ago
MMBgrad92
Good question -- not free for me either. Shows up as 100% off, but in cart still $30.
19 min ago
kreimerd
$30 for me. Is it region locked or something?
41 min ago