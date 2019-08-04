New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Toshiba Fire TV Edition 32LF221U19 32" 720p Smart LED HDTV
$100 $180
free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Toshiba 32" 720p LED HD Fire TV Edition Smart Television for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $80 off and tied with our Prime day mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • dual-band WiFi
  • Amazon Fire TV smart apps
  • voice remote with Alexa
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32LF221U19
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Toshiba
LED 720p 32" Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register