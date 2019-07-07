New
Best Buy · 17 mins ago
$300 $450
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- remote voice control via Amazon Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55LF621U19
Details
Comments
Expires 7/7/2019
Published 17 min ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 4 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Best Buy · 23 hrs ago
Best Buy 4th of July Sale
Best Buy discounts a wide selection of items during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99. (In-store pickup is also an option for many items.) Shop Now
Tips
- $450 off select MacBooks
- up to $200 off select iPad Pros
- up to 40% off appliances
- up to $500 off select Samsung TVs
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Best Buy · 9 hrs ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Edition Console
$25 $60
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
