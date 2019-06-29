New
Best Buy · 43 mins ago
$300 $450
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Includes 30 days of Sling TV for free.
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- remote voice control via Amazon Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55LF621U19
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
