Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
  • Includes 30 days of Sling TV for free
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR
  • Amazon Fire TV smart apps
  • remote voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • 3 HDMI inputs