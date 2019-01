3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

dual-band WiFi

Amazon Fire TV smart apps (including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, more)

voice remote with Alexa

USB port & 3 HDMI inputs

Best Buy offers the Toshiba 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire TV Edition Smart Television , model no. 43LF621U19, bundled with a second-generation Amazon Echo Dot forwith. That's tied with our mention ten days ago of the TV alone, a savings of $55, and the lowest price we've seen. Features include:The Echo features Alexa voice control, 802.11n dual-band wireless, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio output.