Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Tory Burch Women's Gabrielle Leather Wedge Sandals
$170 $350
free shipping

That's $180 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • available in Royal Tan in select sizes from 5 to 10
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack Tory Burch
Women's Sandals Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register