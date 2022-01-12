There are 60 items on sale, with deals for small and mini bags starting at $169, crossbody bags from $209, and totes from $249. Shop Now at Tory Burch
- Pictured is the Tory Burch McGraw Tote for $279 ($119 off list).
It's $119 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Tory Burch
- holds a 13" laptop
- includes dust bag
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Diane von Furstenberg, BCBGeneration, Sam Edelman, Jessica Simpson, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Coupon code "WEEKEND15" cuts it to $214 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Sign in to use the coupon.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 9.5" x 7" x 4"
- 4" handle drop
- detachable crossbody strap
KorsVIP members take an extra 15% off with coupon code "WEEKEND15" for a total of $264 off the list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in multiple colors (Black / Jewel Combo pictured).
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- measures 4.5" x 3.5" x 1.5"
- zipper and snap closure
- interior includes 6 card slots and 1 bill slot
That is the best price we could find by at least $47. Buy Now at Neiman Marcus
- Available in Black or Carmel.
