Torchlight I & II for PC / Mac / Linux (Steam)
$3 $35

That's a huge $32 less than you'd pay anywhere else for these popular dungeon-crawlers. Buy Now at Fanatical

  • PC Gamer called Torchlight II "a charming, sunshine-bright indie action-RPG with an old-school disregard for your time", and gave it 88/100
