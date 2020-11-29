It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in Peach.
- measures 8" x 5-1/4" x 3"
- 2 compartments
- interior wall pocket
- top flap closure
- chain strap
It's Fossil's best discount of the year. Shop for jewelry from $13, sunglasses from $15, bags from $17, smartwatches from $62, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
- Coupon code "JINGLE" takes an extra 50% off sale items.
- Coupon code "SNOWGOOD" takes 40% off everything else.
- Some exclusions may apply.
Apply coupon code "TGIBDF" to save on handbags, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Everything Faux-Fur large tote for $114 after coupon ($114 off).
Take advantage of sitewide savings on shoes, boots, sandals, and handbags with coupon code "BFSAVINGS". Plus, check out the offers below for more savings. Shop Now at DSW
- Get a Weekender tote bag with a $39 purchase with coupon code "BFSPECIAL"
- Spend $50 in gift cards to get a $10 Bonus Card
- Spend $100 in gift cards to get a $25 Bonus Card
- DSW VIP members get free shipping. (It's free to join.)
Save on over 200 watches, sunglesses, and more by applying the coupon codes found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Save on a variety of deals with offers like Nike items from $30, 60% off cold weather items, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on hair dryers, vacuums, and purifier fans. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- These items are covered by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Save on over a thousands items from casual to dress styles with deeper discounts found within the sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Rainforest Men's Faux Shearling-Lined Aviator Jacket for $69.97 ($155 low).
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
