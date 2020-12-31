New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$5 $5.99
free shipping
You'd pay about a buck more for just 1 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Topk0013 via Amazon.
- each holds 5 cables
- adhesive backing
- made of flexible silicone
Amazon · 1 day ago
Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector
$14 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aothia Life via Amazon.
- In an array of colors (Black pictured).
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Broom 13.5-Foot Reusable Double-Sided Tape
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "NO2R2WAC" for a savings of $8 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Angela Baby via Amazon.
- washable and reusable
- holds up to 2.2-lbs.
- PU gel material
- Model: 001-666
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Officemate Slim Clipboard Storage Box
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $12 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- It usually ships within 7 days
- for paper size 8.5" x 11"
- 1/2" clip capacity
- Model: 83303
Amazon · 1 day ago
Pentel EnerGel Deluxe RTX Retractable Liquid Gel Pen 2-Pack
$3 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's half off the list price, and the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
eBay · 6 days ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT Whiskey Lake i3 Mini Desktop PC
$200 $819
free shipping
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
eBay · 6 days ago
Men's Athletic 2-Piece Fleece Track Suit
$29 $139
free shipping
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
