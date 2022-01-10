New
Up to 65% off
free shipping
Save on over 300 new and refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- pictured is the Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba E6 Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 ($100 less than new)
- for refurbished items, warranty information is available in product pages
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Samsung Jetbot Mop
$200 $299
free shipping
That's $49 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find today by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Amazon · 6 days ago
Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner
$99 $130
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-ft. cord
- portable
- dual-tank system
- Model: FH14050
eBay · 2 wks ago
Dyson V11 Floor Dok
$50 $150
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
- compatible with the Dyson V15 Detect, Dyson Outsize, or Dyson V11
- integrated cable tidy
- freestanding weighted base
- articulated charging cradle
- Model: V11 DOK
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
$29 $50
free shipping w/ $35
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 4 days ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$700 $2,899
free shipping
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
eBay · 4 days ago
Super Loud Train Horn for Motorcycle/Car
$9.99
free shipping
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
Features
- 300dB
eBay · 3 days ago
ASICS Men's Running Shoes at eBay
From $28
free shipping
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
