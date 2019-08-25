Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
eBay takes an extra 15% off a selection of Top Tech Brand items. (Discount is applied in-cart.) Plus, most items score free shipping. Discounted items include gear from Google, Samsung, Apple, and DeWalt. Shop Now
Amazon offers a range of product samples for free with free shipping. Past samples have included products from such brands as Green Mountain, Kilz, Folgers, Kind, Oxi Clean, and many more. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 88% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon has recently launched it's "Bargain-Finds" section. It is a selection of clothing and accessories, watches, jewelry, toys, electronics, and more. Although no exact discount is noted, many items are priced well below comparable items sold elsewhere. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
World Wide Stereo via eBay offers 2 Sonos Play:1 All-in-One Wireless Streaming Speakers with Flexson Charging Stands in White or Black for the in-cart price of $299.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $58. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
