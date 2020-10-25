Save on a range of titles, including Hitman 2, Stellaris: Ancient Relics, and Golf with Friends: Volcanic Update. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- selections for PC, Mac, and Steam
Expires 10/25/2020
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Shop over 9,000 used games across all platforms including titles such as Minecraft, Madden NFL 20, NBA 2K20, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- 20% off 2.
- 30% off 3.
- 40% off 4.
- 50% off 5.
- The discount applies in cart.
With the third title in the series, Amnesia: Rebirth, being a mere five days away, catch up on this indirect sequel to the original classic horror game for the best price we could find by $20. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- first person indie survival horror
It's $5 off the list price and the first discount the game has received. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- early access to the Open Beta starting October 15th
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone
That's the best price we could find by $9 and the lowest it's been for PC. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- includes The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, Carja Mighty Bow, and Carja trading pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit, Banuk Culling Bow, and Banuk traveller pack
- Nora keeper pack
- digital art book
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
- includes HITMAN 2, Executive Package, and Expansion 1 + Expansion 2
