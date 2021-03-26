Save on small kitchen appliances from brands including Philips and DeLonghi. Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to take 15% off already-discounted items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Philips Avance ProMix Immersion Blender for $84.96 after coupon ($115 off).
- The coupon has a $100 maximum discount, and is limited to two uses per account.
Save on nearly 100 items from Phillips, Bodum, Saeco, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Saeco PicoBaristo Carafe Superautomatic Espresso Machine for $1,099 ($300 off).
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- This item will be in stock on March 27, but can be ordered now at this price.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
Use coupon code "HKCP216A" for $12 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by MorShine US via Amazon.
- stainless steel interior
- double walled
- 55° or 75° lid opening
- 1,500 watts
- auto shutoff and dry-boil protection
- BPA-free
It's $34 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APlus Choice via eBay.
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
