Up to 70% off + extra 15% off $25
free shipping

Save on small kitchen appliances from brands including Philips and DeLonghi. Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to take 15% off already-discounted items. Shop Now at eBay

  • Pictured is the Philips Avance ProMix Immersion Blender for $84.96 after coupon ($115 off).
  • The coupon has a $100 maximum discount, and is limited to two uses per account.
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
