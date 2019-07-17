Top Greener via Amazon offers the TopGreener Smart WiFi Dimmer Switch 2-Pack for $39.99 with free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- neutral wire and a secured 2.4 GHz WiFi network connection are required
- comes with a screwless wall plate and interchangeable face covers
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Delta faucets and shower heads with prices starting at $26.39. (We found even greater discounts of up to 50% within). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
