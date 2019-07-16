Top Greener Inc via Amazon offers Prime members the Top Greener 3.1-amp USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack for $19.19 with free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- two USB ports
- tamper-resistant shutters
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Haozi Trade via Amazon offers the Haozi Universal Travel Adapter in Blue for $16.95. Coupon code "DUYI9AD5" cuts that to $8.47. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 below our mention from last week, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- US/EU/AU/UK plugs
- works in 150+ countries
- dual USB ports
Topele via Amazon offers the Topele 4.2a High Speed USB Charger Outlet for $14.47. Coupon code "30D75NQW" cuts that to $10.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual USB ports
- 15A TR receptacle
- Model: LD-UR01
Giandel via Amazon offers its Giandel 2,200W 12V Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter for $339.96. Coupon code "304Y6GZN" cuts that to $237.97. With free shipping, that's $102 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- dual AC outlets
- 4,400W peak power
- USB port
Amazon offers the CyberPower Grounding Adapter 2-Pack for $1.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- allows 3-prong plugs to use 2-prong outlets
- Model: MP1043WW
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2-Pack in Black or White for $8.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar pair by $8. Buy Now
- Each one has 200 joules of protection
- Model: 160103
Amazon continues to offer the Southwire 50-Foot 3-Prong Outdoor Extension Cord for $26.48 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 12-gauge wire & reinforced blades
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector w/ 2 USB Ports for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- 1.0-amp USB
- 2.4-amp USB
- 900 joules of surge protection
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
