Apply code "FLOWERS" to save on select flowers and gifts. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
- Pictured is the Lovely Lavender Medley from $42.49 after coupon ($8 off).
Save $10 off a variety of bouquets. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- long-stem red roses and white Calla lilies
This gift set includes a plush bear, balloon, and an assortment of flowers for $5 off the list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Availability varies by zip code.
- Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Take 15% off this bouquet, which is available in small, medium, and large sizes. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Save on fresh one-of-a-kind bouquets designed by a local florist. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Premium for $84.99 ($15 off).
- Deluxe for $76.49 ($14 off).
- Extra Large for $67.99 ($12 off).
- Large for $59.49 ($11 off).
- Medium for $50.99 ($9 off).
- Small for $42.49 ($8 off).
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Give the gift of chocolate, or flowers, or chocolate, or a card, or more chocolate. At the end of the day, we all need more chocolatey comfort food to recover from 2020. Oh right, and you can also use Valentine's Day as the perfect excuse for a treat. Shop Now
- chocolates, flowers, and gifts galore
Save on flowers, chocolates, and socks. Yeah, socks. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Daydream Bouquet from $35.99 ($9 off).
- Shipping may vary by location.
Save on a variety of flower arrangements, plush stuffed animals, and gourmet treats. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
- includes tumbler, Project 7 Champagne Dreams Gummy Bears, and a bottle of 2018 Lara & Rand Cabernet Sauvignon Wine
Sign In or Register