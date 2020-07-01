New
PetSmart · 23 mins ago
$21 $42
curbside pickup
That's half-price, which means you've got plenty of cash left over for when... well, look, it's a starter kit, you might need a do-over. Not to get too grim about it all. Buy Now at PetSmart
Tips
- Available via pickup only.
Features
- 5.5-gallon glass tank with hood
- 4" nylon net
- thermometer
- white LED
- water test vial
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
