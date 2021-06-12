Score Big Savings on 100s of Items

Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
