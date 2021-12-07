Save on a range of combo sets, saws, sanders, batteries, and more. With these purchases, you'll get a free tool gift in cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18-Volt 6-1/2" Cordless Circular Saw (includes Bosch Core 18V 4 Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit) for $119 ($129 savings)
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $8.94 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Sign In or Register