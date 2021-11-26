Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5mm acrylic baffles
- Toshiba TB6S109 drivers
- capable of carving & cutting different materials
- Model: 3018-PROVer
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Apply coupon code "BG2c899a" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Banggood
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 5 nozzle tips
- attaches to pressure washer
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 400 discounted hand tools, power tools, tool storage, and accessories. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 8-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($120 off).
- Spend $45 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (Pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register