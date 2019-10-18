Personalize your DealNews Experience
Looking for Apple Black Friday deals? We've got you covered! Check out the links below for all our Black Friday guides and advice. And save this offer, because we'll be updating it with the latest Apple Black Friday ads when they come out! Shop Now at Apple
Save on tools, electronics, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to 70% off select apparel, shoes, electronics, home furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Target
Save on select open-box, used, and closeout items. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $50 under our refurb mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's currently a low by $51 and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $6 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay
