BOXNOVO · 1 hr ago
$5
free shipping w/ Prime
Boxnovo via Amazon offers this Aroccom Electric Toothbrush Replacement Head for Braun Oral-B 4-Pack for $7.99. Coupon code "20A4B479" cuts it to $4.79. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with a wide range of Braun Oral-B toothbrushes, see the product page for a complete list.
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Sterline Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$9
free shipping via Prime
BetterBasics via Amazon offers the Sterline Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $8.99 with free shipping via Prime. That's a buck under what most third-party eBay sellers charge and a very low price for an electric toothbrush (especially one that comes with additional toothbrush heads!) Buy Now
Features
- three brushing modes
- four toothbrush heads
- 30-second interval timer
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Sonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 4 Brush Heads
$21
free shipping
Sboly via Amazon offers the Sboly Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Four Brush Heads for $24.99. Clip the $4 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto shut off after 2 minutes
- auto pause every 30 seconds reminding to switch the brushing area
- 5 cleaning modes
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Flexforce Electric Toothbrush
$21 $35
free shipping
Flexforce via Amazon offers its Flexforce Electric Toothbrush for $34.99. Coupon code "RALSCIPM" drops the price to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-minute smart timer
- memory function
- 3 modes
- IPX7 waterproof rating
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Allegro Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$49
free shipping
That's $21 off and the best price we could find
Beluga Tech via Amazon offers the Allegro Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Black or White for $69.99. Coupon code "2JBFOI70" cuts that to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last June. It features three cleaning modes, a UV sanitizing and drying cup, and inductive charging.
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
