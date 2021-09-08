Toontrack drops a whole range of MIDI packs for EZDrummer, Superior Drummer, EZKeys, and EZBass drop to $23 apiece. Shop Now
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "I started using EZDrummer after watching Devin Townsend write and record a whole song with it (you can look it up on YouTube but it's too sweary for me to link here). I've since started using EZBass too, and they both make playing music in the comfortable, headphoned, judgement-free confines of my home office (read: bedroom) a lot more rewarding."
Published 24 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
That's $11 under our May mention and the best price we could find now by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 6.5" speaker
- treble, mid, bass EQ
- headphone jack
- solid state
- Model: ST-AMP-10
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" to save 50%. Buy Now at Eastar
- 10 holes
- C key
- Model: EB062
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
