Macy's · 47 mins ago
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 8 Qt. Casserole with Lid
$8 after rebate
pickup at Macy's

That's $52 off and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Alternatively, pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 47 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
