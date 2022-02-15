Save $23 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 for free shipping.
- each measures 11.5" x 7.5" x 1.3"
- oven-safe to 450°F
Expires 2/15/2022
It's $27 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Black or Red.
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- oven safe to 300°F
- dishwasher safe
- nonstick
- glass lid
That's $150 off, and a $10 less than we saw last month. Buy Now at Macy's
- silicone, polypropylene, stainless steel, and nylon utensils
- 300°F oven-safe nonstick aluminum cookware
- 440°F oven-safe carbon steel/steel bakeware
- dishwasher safe
It's a savings of $22 off list and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on essentials to stock your kitchen, including bakeware, cookware, dinnerware, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Knives ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.99, or is free for orders over $75.
Get that healthy cooking kicked off this new year with a pot that's $6 off. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 of more.
- 400°F max temperature
- food grade 304-stainless steel
- heat-resistant handles
- Model: TG-28CR
That's $8 under our July mention, and a current low by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1-1/2-quart bowl
- 3-quart bowl
- 5-quart bowl
- dishwasher-, refrigerator-, and freezer-safe
- Model: CTG-00-SMB
That's at least $20 less than you'd pay at other department stores for a 5-pack, and at just around $5 per shirt, it's the best price we've seen for this quantity. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black or White in Crewneck or V-Neck.
Shop discounts on mattresses, dining room sets, rugs, sofas, nightstands, patio furniture, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% with coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the JGW Furniture Tulip Accent Chair for $152 after code ($97 off list).
That's a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In several colors (Harbor-Mist Gray pictured)
Shop discounted sofas, beds, desks, and more. Rugs are also available in this sale, and they get the best discounts, all 60% off or better. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversized shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
